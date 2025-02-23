Rebel and Florida Man actress Lex Scott Davis says Erica, the attorney she plays in Suits LA, is a rising star who knows what she wants professionally and isn't shy about demanding it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premiering Sunday on NBC, the Suits spin-off follows the team at a hotshot Hollywood law firm run by Ted Black ( Stephen Amell ).

"She's his right-hand woman. She handles everything he needs and is very supportive, very loyal to him and extremely confident in what she does, so much so, that she holds him to it and wants to fight for her title," Davis, 33, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"As soon as we meet Erica, she's like: 'Listen, this is what I deserve,' and I love that about her," Davis said. "She knows how to do it delicately. She makes it fun. She makes it witty, but she's serious and she means business and I love that. I'm a fan of her confidence and I'm a fan of her honesty."

The original Suits ran nine seasons from 2011 through 2020 and remains wildly popular in reruns.

Davis said she is aware of the viewer anticipation for this new chapter in the franchise.

"It's pretty 'larger than life,'" she added.

"There was already so much buzz," she recalled about when the Los Angeles edition was announced. "I understood the magnitude of the opportunity. I was -- and still am -- extremely grateful for the opportunity."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Erica specializes in entertainment law and generally represents clients' various business interests, while Ted represents them in criminal proceedings.

"In real life, I am an actor and I do have an entertainment lawyer and I have agents in all these things, so I'm familiar with the world that only is 'talent,'" Davis said.

"It has been very fun for me to learn it from the other side and, also, share that with the viewers, who might not live on either coast or be familiar with the entertainment business."

The show's "lawsuit of the week" model means a dizzying array of guest stars will be visiting the firm.

"We do get to have actors coming in, playing themselves, which is fantastic. We have actors that we all are very familiar with," she teased.

"Victoria Justice, who doesn't play herself, does make a cameo. We kind of dance between reality and fiction quite a bit and it's so much fun."

One actor who plays himself in the series is the beloved John Amos

Although Erica doesn't share any scenes with the late Good Times and Coming to America actor, Davis said she was honored to be on the show's set whenever he was working.

"I wanted to be there for this and I am happy that I was in hindsight," Davis said about what turned out to be Amos' final screen performance.

"What I was able to discuss and share with his caregiver was really beautiful. It was also just a stamp on the alignment of it all. She was very affirming in that I was in the right place at the right time," the actress added, tearing up. "I will take that moment and cherish that wonderful opportunity to be in the same space with such an icon."