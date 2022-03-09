Apple TV+ announced Wednesday it has landed the rights to a feature documentary film about the life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The unnamed project will feature full access to Hamilton and his team -- both on and off the track -- and multiple guest interviews. The documentary will be produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films and One Community.

Richard Plepler will serve as executive producer through his Eden Productions. Scott Budnick also will executive produce the documentary, and Matt Kay will direct.

Hamilton, currently the only Black driver to race in the F1 series, shares the record for World Drivers' Championship titles with Michael Schumacher. In addition, the 37-year-old Hamilton holds the record for most wins (103), pole positions (103) and podium finishes (182).

The untitled documentary about Hamilton joins Apple's slate of recently announced non-fiction programs, including They Call Me Magic, an event series set to debut April 22 on Apple TV+ that chronicles the life and career of Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson.