LeToya Luckett, husband split 4 months after son's birth
UPI News Service, 01/12/2021
LeToya Luckett and her husband, Tommicus Walker, are calling it quits on their marriage.
Luckett, 39, said in an Instagram post Monday that she and Walker are headed for divorce after three years of marriage.
Luckett and Walker married in December 2017 and have two children, daughter Gianna, 2, and son Tysun, who turns 4 months old Thursday. The pair intend to coparent their children.
"After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce," Luckett said. "It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment our of respect for our children."
"Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time," she added.
