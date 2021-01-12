LeToya Luckett and her husband, Tommicus Walker, are calling it quits on their marriage.

Luckett, 39, said in an Instagram post Monday that she and Walker are headed for divorce after three years of marriage.

Luckett and Walker married in December 2017 and have two children, daughter Gianna, 2, and son Tysun, who turns 4 months old Thursday. The pair intend to coparent their children.

"After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce," Luckett said. "It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment our of respect for our children."

"Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time," she added.

"Constantly praying for you & the kids. Love you. Heal strong," Hilson wrote.

"Love u! Giving you the biggest virtual hug," Webb said. "keeping u lifted up sis."

In a post on his own account, Walker said he and Luckett "happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another." Walker also voiced his commitment to coparenting.

"WE will walk through this journey as the BEST CO-PARENTS EVER. Our kids will see & feel LOVE. Our foundation will never break!! I Will always love you LeToya," he wrote.

Luckett was previously married to Rob Hillman.

Luckett is a singer and actress who was a founding member of the girl group Destiny's Child. She released her third solo album, Back 2 Life, in 2017.