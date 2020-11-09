Kevin Costner's latest drama Let Him Go is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $4.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the weekend roster was Come Play with $1.7 million, followed by The War with Grandpa at No. 3 with $1.5 million, Honest Thief at No. 4 with $1.1 million and Tenet at No. 5 with $905,000.

Rounding out the top tier were Toy Story at No. 6 with $505,000, The Empty Man at No. 7 with $277,000, Spell at No. 8 with $150,000, The New Mutants at No. 9 with $110,000 and Love and Monsters at No. 10 with $100,000.