The first trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's novel, Interview with the Vampire, shows bloodsucker Lestat stalking wealthy human Louis in 1910 New Orleans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was being hunted and I was completely unaware it was happening," Louis (Jacob Anderson) is heard saying in the 2-minute preview.

"I've been watching you for sometime now, Louis," Lestat (Sam Reid) tells him when they finally meet face to face.

"I could swap this life of shame. Swap it out for a dark gift. You just have to ask me for it."

Lestat is then seen biting Louie's neck, turning him into a vampire.

Louie walks the streets, seeing the world differently now that he is immortal, but soon regrets his decision and begs forgiveness from a priest whom Lestat promptly kills to protect their secret.

Also seen in the trailer is the child Claudia (Bailey Bass) whom Lestat and Louis raise together. The show is set to premiere on Oct. 2.

A 1994 movie adaptation of the book starred Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst as Lestat, Louis and Claudia.