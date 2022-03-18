Leslie Jones has joined the cast of BMF.

Starz said in a press release Thursday that Jones, 54, will have a recurring role in Season 2 of the crime drama.

Jones will play Tracy Chambers, a smart and calculating FBI agent who "suffers no fools and has a wicked wit to back it up."

"Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge. Years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug dealers have shaped her into a formidable hard charger," an official description reads.

Jones joins series regulars Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., Da'Vinchi, La La Anthony, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight, Wood Harris and Serayah have recurring roles.

In addition, Kelly Hu and Christine Horn will also join the cast.

BMF, or Black Mafia Family, is created by Randy Huggins and executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The series follows Charles (Hornsby) and Terry (Da'Vinchi) Flenory, who brothers who founded an influential crime family in Detroit in the 1980s.

Starz has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

Jones is known for her work on Saturday Night Live and the film Ghostbusters. She recently starred in the movie Coming 2 America and the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death.