Leslie Grossman: 'American Horror Story' Season 10 is 'excellent'
UPI News Service, 04/22/2020
American Horror Story star Leslie Grossman says fans should look forward to an "excellent" 10th season.
The 48-year-old actress gave an update on the FX series during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after American Horror Story shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grossman said the cast and crew hadn't started filming Season 10 when production was put on hold.
"We were two weeks from starting shooting," the star said. "Everything got pulled, so we are in a waiting game just like everybody else is in a waiting game. All production is shut down -- every movie, every TV show -- everything is shut down."
"It remains to be seen how they're going to figure out how to get everything back up and running, but they were good to go and ready and had most of their scripts written," she shared.
Grossman said she hopes production will start up again "sooner rather than later."
"It's going to be an excellent, excellent season. Really good. I know everyone saw the cast announcements -- it's a great cast," she said. "It's gonna be good."
