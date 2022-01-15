Leslie Grace shared on Instagram the first photo of her dressed as the titular superheroine from the upcoming HBO Max movie, Batgirl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comic-book adaptation is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2023. Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser are set to co-star.

"I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me ... And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.- Batgirl, Year One," the actress captioned the portrait.

The image shows Grace outside of a building at night, with her long hair blowing behind her.

She is wearing a loose-fitting, blue leather batsuit with a yellow and blue cape.

According to DC Comics lore, Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon. She was played by Yvonne Craig in the 1960s TV show, Batman, and Alicia Silverstone played the role in Joel Schumacher's 1997 movie, Batman & Robin.

Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming Batgirl, which was written by Birds of Prey and The Flash scribe Christina Hodson.