On The Golden Bachelor's Season 1 finale that aired in November 2023 on ABC, Leslie claimed Gerry had totally convinced her in the Fantasy Suite that she was The One and they were going to spend the rest of their lives together.
And so when Gerry eliminated Leslie in second place, she sobbed and lashed out at Gerry for having misled, lied to, and broken her heart.
"If you would have asked me that September after the show when I got home, it was hard for me and I did have some dark days," Leslie, 66, said during the Friday, August 1 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous" podcast.
Leslie admitted she had some "bad times" after her stint on The Golden Bachelor, including when she watched the season back on ABC.
"But like always, I just picked myself up and moved on, so I only want the best," Leslie noted.
On The Golden Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Leslie wanted to know why Gerry had ultimately picked Theresa Nist over her, but Gerry could only say that Theresa was "right" for him and a better fit for his life.