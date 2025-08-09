On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Leslie and Gary enjoyed a sexy salsa date and really hit it off, but when Nancy arrived in Paradise days later, she asked Gary out on a date and he accepted her invitation.
"Nancy had made it clear to everybody -- she announced before she went on the date -- to us all that were sitting there, 'I just want you to know that Gary and I have been talking a lot and we have a history, so that's why I picked him [for a date],'" Leslie claimed during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Leslie told the podcast's co-hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, "I was like, 'Okay, I mean, you can pick whoever you want.'"
Leslie speculated that Nancy and Gary were probably more like "DMing or texting" rather than talking in-person or on the phone prior to filming Bachelor in Paradise.
"I don't know, but she had said, 'We have a history,'" Leslie claimed.
"So I was kind of taken aback a little bit because I didn't know that happened, although [Kathy Swarts] did tell me numerous times, 'Gary is only here for Nancy.' So I did hear that a lot."
So Leslie said "of course" Nancy was going to ask Gary out if the pair had some type of pre-existing relationship.
"I'm not claiming anyone at this point [in the show], and none of the Goldens are claiming people," Leslie recalled.
"And so, you know, [I said], 'I hope you have fun,' and I hope he picks me at the Rose Ceremony! What can I say?! I don't know. I mean, we're all friends, and it's a weird position to be in."
Leslie said the Goldens had no idea if new people would be arriving soon or not.