"I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down," Manville said Thursday on The Crown's official Twitter page.
"Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy," she continued.
The Crown Season 3 premiered in November. Netflix has not given a release date for Season 4 or Season 5.
