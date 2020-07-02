Lesley Manville has been cast as Princess Margaret in the fifth and final season of Netflix's The Crown.

Margaret is the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II . Manville is taking over the role from Helena Bonham-Carter who previously took over for Vanessa Kirby

The Crown follows Elizabeth's reign throughout the years. Manville will be joined by Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth. Olivia Colman and Claire Foy previously portrayed Elizabeth on the series.

"I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down," Manville said Thursday on The Crown's official Twitter page.

"Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy," she continued.

The Crown Season 3 premiered in November. Netflix has not given a release date for Season 4 or Season 5.