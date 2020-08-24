Officials at a zoo in Malaysia said an endangered leopard that escaped from its enclosure was captured after about 14 hours on the loose.

The Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, a zoo in Putatan operated by the Sabah Wildlife Department, said the clouded leopard, an endangered species native to Southeast Asia, breached the chain-link fence surrounding its enclosure by unknown means about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

The leopard was spotted hiding in the heavy foliage on park property about 7:15 a.m., but zookeepers were unable to capture it before it vanished into the plants.

The wildlife department issued warnings to the nearby villages of Kampung Lok Kawi Baru, Kampung Tombovo and Kamping Maang to alert residents to the potentially dangerous animal's escape.

The leopard was again spotted on zoo property Sunday evening and was successfully tranquilized and recaptured about 8:45 p.m.

The big cat was found to be in good condition and it is not believed to have caused any injuries to humans during its time on the loose, officials said.

The escape remains under investigation.