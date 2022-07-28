Record label Blue Note announced Thursday that the album, Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, will be released on Oct. 14. Pre-orders of the album are also available.
The album will feature 12 of Cohen's tracks covered by a slate of well-known artists, Blue Note said, releasing a short trailer to go along with the announcement.
The tracks will range from Cohen's 1967 debut album, Songs of Leonard Cohen, up to his final work, You Want It Darker -- released three weeks before his death in November 2016.
Produced by Larry Klein, a jazz artist known for collaborations with musicians such as Herbie Hancock and Bob Dylan.
"[Leonard Cohen] was possibly the wisest and funniest friend that I had, and someone that I enjoyed, immensely, in every way," Klein said in a statement. "After he passed away, I found myself frequently covering his songs with other artists that I was working with."
"It was an immensely gratifying experience to recontextualize these poems, and shine a different light on them," Klein added.
James Taylor, who covered Cohen's song "Coming Back to You," said that he "accepted immediately" when Klein asked him to be part of the album.
"As soon as I began seeking out my own musical preferences, Cohen's songs were among my few favorites and had a major influence on my own progression as a songwriter," Taylor said. "Like so much of Leonard Cohen's writing, this lyric resonates deeply with his forlorn and hopeless take on the bleak landscape of love and attachment. So, breathe a deep sigh and, drink up."
