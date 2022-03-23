British singer and actress Leona Lewis announced Wednesday that she's pregnant with her first child.

The 36-year-old Lewis, a three-time Grammy Award nominee, shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

"Can't wait to meet you in the summer," Lewis captioned the picture of herself in a black dress.

Lewis' husband, Dennis Jauch, also posted the photo to social media, writing: "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this summer."

Lewis and Jauch, who is a pro dancer and choreographer, were first connected in 2010. The couple got married in Tuscany, Italy, in 2019.

Lewis achieved widespread recognition when she won the third series of The X Factor in 2006, earning a large recording contract with Syco Music. In February 2007, she signed a five-album contract in the U.S. with Clive Davis ' record label, J Records.

Lewis has gone on to sell more than 35 million records worldwide. She has won two World Music Awards and six BRIT Awards.