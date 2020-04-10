Singer-songwriters Leon Bridges and John Mayer have teamed up on a new song.

Bridges, 30, released the song "Inside Friend," featuring Mayer, on Friday.

"Inside Friend" is an R&B song about staying at home with a lover.

"Slide through when you want / You know I want to put you on / It's evil out there / Let's keep it at home," Bridges sings.

Bridges said on Instagram that the COVID-19 pandemic helped spur him and Mayer to release the song.

"The current state we're in globally compelled @johnmayer and me to dig this back up and finish it," he wrote. "I hope y'all find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this."

Bridges released his second studio album, Good Thing, in 2018, and the EP Texas Sun in February. Texas Sun features a single of the same name with Khruangbin.

Mayer released his seventh studio album, The Search for Everything, in 2017. He has shared parody songs, including "Imagine" and "Drone Shot of My Yacht," amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayer is slated to join Dead & Company on a U.S. tour beginning in July.