Lenny Kravitz announced Tuesday that he will release a memoir titled Let Love Rule through publisher Henry Holt and Company on Oct. 6.

Let Love Rule, named after Kravitz's 1989 debut album, will chronicle the first 25 years of the rock star's life leading up to the release of his first album.

Kravitz, 56, is co-writing with biographer and songwriter David Ritz. Kravitz will narrate the audiobook version.

Kravtiz's news executive father, Sy, his television star mother, Roxie Roker, and actress Lisa Bonet, whom he married in 1987 before their divorce in 1993, make up the book's cast of characters.

"Writing this memoir has been a beautiful and interesting experience taking me through the first 25 years of my life, from birth to release of my first album. That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message," Kravitz said in a statement.

Kravitz, who is also an actor, has released 11 albums, which have sold 40 million copies worldwide.