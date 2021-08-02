The 57-year-old singer and musician wished Momoa a happy birthday in an Instagram post Sunday.
Kravitz shared a photo of himself with Momoa that was taken by photographer Mark Seliger.
"Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies. I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family," Kravitz captioned the post.
Momoa responded with love in the comments.
"love u madly," he wrote, adding "thank you very much" in Hawaiian.
Kravitz was previously married to Momoa's wife, Lisa Bonet, and has a 32-year-old daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with the actress.
Momoa and Bonet married in October 2017 and have two children together, daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Kravitz discussed his friendship with Momoa and Bonet in the November issue of Men's Health magazine.
"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoe's mom, how we all relate," Kravitz said. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?"
"I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work -- it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera," he added. "But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"
Kravitz released a music video for the new song "Raise Vibration" in June. Momoa is known for playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and will star in an upcoming remake of Dune.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.