Lena Dunham has wrapped production on a new film she wrote, directed, produced and starred in, titled Sharp Stick.

Jon Bernthal , Kristine Froseth, Taylour Paige and Scott Speedman also star in the project, which was filmed in secret in Los Angeles with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Sharp Stick is an indie film financed by FilmNation. Footage will be screened for potential buyers during the Berlin International Film Festival.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. This marks Dunham's first directorial effort since 2010's Tiny Furniture. Paige and Bernthal are also serving as executive producers.

Dunham is best known for creating, writing and starring in HBO's Girls. The 34-year-old is also directing comedy Catherine Called Birdy for Working Title.

"I made my last feature film 11 years ago in my family home with just a few close friends. It's a testament to FilmNation and my incredible producers, cast, crew and - especially - my COVID-19 compliance team that this experience felt just as intimate and creatively free," Dunham said in a statement.

"This story is incredibly personal to me and a continuation of my career-long mission to create a free dialogue around the complexities of female sexuality and to turn the idea of the 'likable' female protagonist on its head - and you can't do that in this business on any scale larger than your mother's living room without forward-thinking partners. I feel very lucky," she continued.