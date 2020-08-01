Former Girls writer and star Lena Dunham announced on Instagram that she is recovering after a bout of the coronavirus.

Dunham, 34, wrote in the post Friday that she was diagnosed in mid-March and the symptoms lasted for three weeks, starting with a fever, fatigue and achy joints before her body "revolted."

"The nerves in my feet burned and muscles wouldn't seem to do their job. My hands were numb. I couldn't tolerate loud noises. I couldn't sleep but I couldn't wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell," she said. "A hacking cough, like a metronome keeping time. Inability to breathe after simple tasks like getting a glass of water. Random red rashes. A pounding headache right between my eyes. It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs."

Dunham said she was moved to share her experience because she thought a lot of people weren't taking the virus seriously -- neglecting to wear masks in public and social distance.

Also among the celebrities who have battled and recovered from coronavirus in recent months are Bryan Cranston, Anna Camp, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.