Former Girls writer and star Lena Dunham announced on Instagram that she is recovering after a bout of the coronavirus.
Dunham, 34, wrote in the post Friday that she was diagnosed in mid-March and the symptoms lasted for three weeks, starting with a fever, fatigue and achy joints before her body "revolted."
"The nerves in my feet burned and muscles wouldn't seem to do their job. My hands were numb. I couldn't tolerate loud noises. I couldn't sleep but I couldn't wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell," she said. "A hacking cough, like a metronome keeping time. Inability to breathe after simple tasks like getting a glass of water. Random red rashes. A pounding headache right between my eyes. It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs."
Dunham said she was moved to share her experience because she thought a lot of people weren't taking the virus seriously -- neglecting to wear masks in public and social distance.
