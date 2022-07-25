Lena Dunham's film Catherine Called Birdy will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers confirmed Monday that the historical comedy film will screen at the 47th annual festival in September.

This year's festival will be an in-person event that runs Sept. 8-18 in Toronto, Canada.

Catherine Called Birdy is based on the Karen Cushman novel of the same name=, which follows Catherine, aka Birdy, a spirited and independent girl living in 13th century England.

Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey stars as Catherine, with Andrew Scott and Billie Piper as Catherine's parents, Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn.

Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Joe Alwyn , Isis Hainsworth, Dean-Charles Chapman and Paul Kaye also have roles.

Catherine Called Birdy is written, directed and produced by Dunham. The film opens in theaters Sept. 23.

Dunham is best known for creating and starring in the HBO series Girls.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

TIFF previously announced that My Policeman, The Woman King, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, Brother, On the Come Up and Bros will screen at this year's festival.