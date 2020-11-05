Rey goes on a cross-timeline adventure that brings her to iconic moments from throughout the Star Wars series in the new trailer for Lego Star Wars: Holiday Special.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rey, after traveling to a mysterious Jedi temple with BB-8, finds herself teleported to Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Starfigher right before he blows up the first Death Star, as seen in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

The young Jedi also gets to witness Luke train with Yoda, gets into a lightsaber duel with Darth Vader and takes part in the Clone Wars.

Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, Rose Tico and the rest of Rey's friends meanwhile, are celebrating Life Day together and are exchanging holiday gifts.

Star Wars stars Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Billy Dee Wiliams (Lando) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) are returning to voice their characters.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars voice stars Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Dee Bradley Baker (Clone Troopers) will also be featured.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ on Nov. 17.

An infamous and critically panned Star Wars Holiday Special was released in 1978 that introduced the Life Day holiday. The special starred Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher.