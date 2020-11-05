'Lego Star Wars Holiday Special': Rey crosses timelines in new trailer
UPI News Service, 11/05/2020
Rey goes on a cross-timeline adventure that brings her to iconic moments from throughout the Star Wars series in the new trailer for Lego Star Wars: Holiday Special.
Rey, after traveling to a mysterious Jedi temple with BB-8, finds herself teleported to Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Starfigher right before he blows up the first Death Star, as seen in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.
The young Jedi also gets to witness Luke train with Yoda, gets into a lightsaber duel with Darth Vader and takes part in the Clone Wars.
Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, Rose Tico and the rest of Rey's friends meanwhile, are celebrating Life Day together and are exchanging holiday gifts.
