FOX announced Friday it has renewed LEGO Masters for a third season. Will Arnett will continue to host the new season, premiering in 2022.

LEGO Masters pits teams of contestants in challenges to create unique builds with an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. The FOX announcement promised "even crazier LEGO challenges" for Season 3's contestants.

Based on the British competition that premiered in 2017 the American LEGO Masters premiered in 2020. Mark and Steven Erickson of Atlanta won Season 2, following Season 1's winners Tyler and Amy Clites.

"I'm excited to be a part of TV's longest-running, unscripted, Danish-toy-building show," Arnett joked in a statement.

Arnett also voiced Batman in The LEGO Movies. The announcement did not confirm the return of judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard.

Auditions are open for Season 3 contestants at Legomasters.tv