A Lego set based on the Roman Colosseum broke a Guinness World Record by being composed of 9,036 pieces.

The Colosseum set, designed by a team led by Rok Zgalin Kobe, was verified by Guinness as being the largest commercially available Lego set.

Kobe said some liberties were taken with the design to make it more strongly resemble what the Colosseum might have looked like when construction was completed in 80 A.D.

"It's been weathered under the Roman sun, so the Lego version provides more color in order to show to some of the shadow lines and better accentuate some of the details," Kobe said.

He said he has built the set several times, and each time it took him over 30 hours.

The previous record-holder was the Lego replica of Star Wars' Millennium Falcon, which had 7,541 pieces.

The Lego Colosseum retails for $550.