Legacies will end with Season 4 on The CW.

Deadline reported Thursday that The CW has canceled The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff series after four seasons.

The show will air its series finale June 16. With the cancellation, The Vampire Diaries franchise will come to a close.

Legacies centers on Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, as she attends the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted.

The series also stars Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Matt Davis and Leo Howard.

Legacies was one of several cancellations at The CW. Charmed, Dynasty, Roswell New Mexico and other series will also end amid reports The CW is in the process of a possible sale to Nexstar, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Legacies creator Julie Plec, who also executive produces Roswell New Mexico, reacted to the cancellations Thursday on Twitter.

"It's the Red Wedding at WBTW/CW today. Much more to say, but not today. Loads of gratitude coming for fans and cast and crew in future tweets. But today, we mourn," she wrote.

The Vampire Diaries had an eight-season run on The CW from 2009 to 2017, while The Originals aired for five seasons from 2013 to 2018. The franchise is based on the L.J. Smith book series.