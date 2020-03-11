Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo to star in Netflix series 'Round 6'
UPI News Service, 03/11/2020
Along with the Gods actor Lee Jung-jae and Persona alum Park Hae-soo have landed the lead roles in a new Netflix series called Round Six.
The show is being directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, whose credits include The Fortress, Miss Granny and Silenced.
No premiere date or additional casting have been announced yet.
"Round Six depicts a story of people who decide to become the players of a mysterious survival game that has a whopping $40 million prize at stake," a press release from the streaming service said.
"Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, seems defeated by life after being fired from his job. He decides to join the survival game to win prize money. Sang-woo, played by Park Hae-soo, is Gi-hun's childhood friend and he also joins the game as he gets in trouble at work despite all the hard work he has done to be where he is at now."
