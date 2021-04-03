LeBron James tries to bring home lost son in 'Space Jam' trailer
UPI News Service, 04/03/2021
Warner Bros. released on Saturday a trailer for its upcoming live-action and animated movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy.
"Welcome to the Jam! LeBron James, NBA champion and global icon, goes on an epic adventure alongside Bugs Bunny and his looney friends," said a message accompanying the 3-minute preview.
"When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself."
Co-starring Don Cheadle, Sonequa-Martin-Green and Cedric Joe, the film will be released in movie theaters and available for streaming on HBO Max on July 16.
