A LeBron James rookie card stunned observers by selling online for $57,100 -- nearly $50,000 more than it sold for just four years earlier.

The 2003-04 Topps Chrome card, which features James mid-jump while taking a shot during his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sold on eBay Tuesday night.

The card, which has a perfect-10 score from collectibles-rating company Beckett, sold for just $7,150 four years earlier.

Analysts said they were surprised by the card's swift and steep increase in value.

"I love reporting on cards and memorabilia, but sometimes I just have to step back and think 'how real could this be?'" tweeted Darren Rovell of betting website Action Network.