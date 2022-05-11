Warner Bros. released two first look images from the new House Party movie on Wednesday. House Party premieres July 28.

LeBron James produces the comedy about two house cleaners who hold a party in the NBA star's home while he's away. When they lose James' championship ring, they embark on a wild night to get it back.

One image shows stars Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole as Kevin and Damon, respectively, dressed in suits at the party. The other shows Latimore and Karen Obilom, as Venus, sitting beside a pool with their legs in the water.

House Party is based on the series of '90s comedies starring Kid 'N Play. The rappers starred in three theatrical films in 1990, 1991 and 1994.

A straight to video House Party 4 was released with a new cast in 2001. A fifth film in 2013 featured cameos by Kid 'N Play, portraying themselves.