LeBron James debuted his costume for the upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy on his Instagram Tuesday. The sequel to 1996's Michael Jordan vehicle Space Jam is due in theaters in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

James' Tune Squad uniform consists of a light blue tank top and shorts with a bullseye on the side. Jordan's Tune Squad uniform from the first film was white, with the bullseye in the center.

A Space Jam sequel has been in the works for a long time. Justin Lin was among the first directors attached, but later Terence Nance was hired. Ultimately, Malcolm D. Lee took over as director. Ryan Coogler is producing. Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green co-star with James, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and more.

James filmed the live-action portions of Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2019. SpringHill Entertainment announced the release date of July 16, 2021 prior to the commencement of filming. Neither SpringHill nor distributor Warner Bros. have mentioned if the COVID-19 pandemic would delay production or release of Space Jam: A New Legacy.