James filmed the live-action portions of Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2019. SpringHill Entertainment announced the release date of July 16, 2021 prior to the commencement of filming. Neither SpringHill nor distributor Warner Bros. have mentioned if the COVID-19 pandemic would delay production or release of Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.