LeAnn Rimes, dressed as the sun, wins 'Masked Singer' Season 4
UPI News Service, 12/16/2020
Country singer LeAnn Rimes -- dressed as the sun -- was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer Season 4 on FOX Wednesday night.
Rimes beat out her fellow finalists -- Aloe Blacc, who was disguised as a mushroom, and Nick Carter, who was costumed as a crocodile -- for the honor.
"I never thought I would do anything like this and I don't think I'll ever do anything like it again," Rimes told Variety. "It's such a unique show. I had no idea what I was getting myself into and I'm so glad I did."
