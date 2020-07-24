Leah McSweeney says she feels "belittled" and "betrayed" by her Real Housewives of New York co-star Ramona Singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old television personality discussed her feud with Singer, 63, during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

McSweeney joined RHONY in Season 12, which premiered on Bravo in April. She and Singer have been feuding on social media as the season airs and shows their conflicts during the show.

"I have done some self-reflection on this," McSweeney said on WWHL. "At the end of the day, I feel belittled. I feel betrayed."

"When someone makes me feel, or they try to make me feel, as if I'm inferior to them, it doesn't end well," she added.

McSweeney said Singer's behavior toward her goes beyond the usual "hazing" of new cast members on the show. She said next week's episode will show Singer cross "a very serious line."

"The thing is, at first she was very warm and loving to me. Then she took it away and she changed it. That's the issue," McSweeney said.

During Thursday's episode of RHONY, Singer told producers to stop filming and threatened to quit the show after McSweeney began dancing "like a stripper" at her birthday party. McSweeney also cheered on Sonja Morgan as Morgan was dancing on top of a mirrored glass ottoman, which broke the glass.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On WWHL, McSweeney said Morgan had to take Dorinda Medley to the hospital during Singer's birthday party after Medley injured her foot on the broken glass.

"The glass got in Dorinda's foot. Sonja had to bring Dorinda to the emergency room, yet I am the scapegoat," McSweeney said. "Story of my life."

McSweeney said watching her first season has been an "intense" experience. She said she stopped drinking again after seeing herself on the show.