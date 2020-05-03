Glee and Scream Queens alum Lea Michele confirmed reports of her pregnancy by posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram this weekend.

"So grateful," the 33-year-old actress captioned the outdoor portrait of her smiling with her eyes closed and cradling her baby bump.

The image has gotten nearly 1.6 million "likes" since it was posted on Saturday.

Several media outlets reported she was expecting her first child last week, but this is the first time she has publicly addressed the news.

She married Zandy Reich in March 2019.