Law & Order Season 22 will return in January.

NBC announced a return date for the season Friday following the show's most recent episode Thursday.

Thursday's episode, titled "The System," saw Detective Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Detective Price (Hugh Dancy) question their roles in the justice system after a murder suspect escapes from custody.

Season 22 will resume Jan. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Law & Order is a police procedural and legal drama series created by Dick Wolf. Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi also star.

The Law & Order franchise also includes Law & Order: SVU starring Mariska Hargitay and Law & Order: Organized Crime starring Christopher Meloni

Law & Order: SVU said goodbye to Kelli Giddish, who played Det. Amanda Rollins for 12 seasons, on Thursday. Giddish announced her exit in August.