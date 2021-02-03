Tamara Taylor has joined the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

TV Line confirmed Tuesday that Taylor, 50, will have a lead role on the forthcoming NBC series, a spinoff of Law & Order: SVU.

Deadline first reported that Taylor will star with Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott on the show. News of McDermott's casting broke last week.

Taylor confirmed her casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"So excited to join this amazing cast!!" she wrote.

Organized Crime will see Meloni reprise his role as Det. Elliot Stabler, a character he originally played in the first 12 seasons of SVU. The new series follows Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

In addition, Organized Crime will see Meloni briefly reunite with SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who plays Det. Olivia Benson. The pair reunited on the show's set in January.

Organized Crime is expected to premiere on NBC in the spring.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Taylor is known for playing Camille Saroyan on Bones and Sibyl on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.