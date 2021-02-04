NBC said Thursday its new police procedural Law & Order: Organized Crime, starring Chris Meloni, is set to debut April 1.

"Well... I think it's official official now so.... see ya in April. And May. And..." Meloni tweeted.

The series premiere will be part of 2-hour Law & Order television event, NBC said.

The first part of the story will be told on Law & Order: SVU, then will continue with the first episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The episodes will reunite Meloni's character, New York Police Department Detective Elliot Stabler, with his former partner, Capt. Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay.

Meloni played Stabler for the first 12 seasons of SVU.

The new series follows him as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

Hargitay has been on SVU since its first season. It is now in its 22nd season.

Bones and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Tamara Taylor confirmed she joined the cast of Organized Crime earlier this week.

American Horror Story and The Practice actor Dylan McDermott announced his casting on the show last week.