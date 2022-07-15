Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni exercises while naked in a new commercial for Peloton.

"Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange," the 61-year-old actor said, lifting weights without wearing any clothes. "Honestly, I don't get it. Me? I don't think using the Peloton app is strange at all."

The one-minute video then shows him using the fitness app for classes on doing stomach crunches, cardio, yoga, meditation and running.

For some of the scenes, he is wearing sneakers and nothing else. His genitals and buttocks are blurred out.

The clip has gotten about 400,000 views on Twitter and 175,000 views on YouTube since it was posted Thursday -- National Nude Day.