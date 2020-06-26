Laverne Cox is working to change "hearts and minds" about race and LGBTQ issues.

The 48-year-old actress discussed next steps on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following the Supreme Court's historic ruling for LGBTQ workers.

The Supreme Court ruled June 15 that federal civil rights law protects lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers from being fired based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Cox said she's now focused on how the ruling will affect policies on the state level.

"In terms of anti-trans legislation -- targeting trans kids in playing sports, for example. What are the ramifications and implications of the Supreme Court decision there?" she said. "In healthcare? In public accommodations? I think are some things we're going to be figuring out."

Cox said she's also exploring how to change hearts and minds following the ruling and other issues, including racial injustice and police brutality.

"Now that we have the world's attention, how do we again change hearts and minds?" the actress questioned. "Because we've had a civil rights act since 1964 and people are still racist in this country. People are still dying because of race."

"I believe it's incumbent on everyone out there -- around race, around issues of LGBTQI+ folks, particularly trans people -- what are your thoughts? How can you begin to change your hearts, your minds, the hearts and minds of people in your lives -- your friends and family?" she said.

Cox called on people to take part in the census and register to vote.

"This administration has been so vehemently anti-trans that we have to get them out, no matter what," she said.

On WWHL, Cox also discussed efforts to defund the police. She said it's "remarkable" to see people of all races discussing the issue across the country.

Cox is known for playing Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. She is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy.