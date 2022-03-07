AMC announced Monday its new Walking Dead universe series, Isle of the Dead, will follow Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's characters. The Walking Dead ends this year in its 11th season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cohan plays Maggie, one of the original survivors of the zombie apocalypse. She left the main group after Negan (Morgan) killed Glenn ( Steven Yeun ). By the time Maggie returned, Negan had redeemed himself.

Isle of the Dead will follow Maggie and Negan's uneasy partnership as they explore post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The first season will be six episodes.

Walking Dead writer Eli Jorne will showrun and executive produce with Cohan and Morgan. Walking Dead universe chief content office Scott Gimple is also an EP.

"Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan," Cohan said in a statement. "I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

Morgan added in a statement, "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorne cooked up that is even better."

Isle of the Dead is expected to premiere in 2023.