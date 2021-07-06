New mom Lauren Bushnell says her son is "home and resting" following his hospitalization.

The 31-year-old television personality gave an update Monday after Dutton, her newborn son with her husband, singer Chris Lane , was hospitalized over the weekend.

Bushnell shared a photo on Instagram Stories of her baby boy sleeping among blankets.

"Home and resting! Thanks everyone for the prayers- hopefully we keep resting and getting better," she captioned the post.

Bushnell later said Dutton has a common virus and ear infection and is on medication.

"Went to ER at 9pm thinking Dutton had an ear infection. 14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap," Bushnell said.

"thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections," she added.

Lane had shared a photo from the hospital and asked for prayers Monday morning.

"Spent the night in the hospital," he wrote. "If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers!"

Bushnell gave birth to Dutton in June.

"Dutton Walker Lane born June 8, 2021. Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Bushnell and Lane married in October 2019 and announced in December that they were expecting their first child.

Bushnell won Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. The pair ended their engagement the next year.