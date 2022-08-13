Six Feet Under and Servant actress Lauren Ambrose has landed a role in Season 2 of the Showtime mystery drama, Yellowjackets.

Ambrose will be a series regular, playing the adult version of Liv Hewson 's teen character Van, the cable network announced this week.

The show is about a group of teen soccer players -- the Yellowjackets -- and their coaches who are seen via flashback surviving a plane crash and stranded for months in the wilderness.

The experience changed the women forever and they are not exactly friends when they are forced to reconnect three decades later.

Production is to begin later this month in Vancouver on Season 2.