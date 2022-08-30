Laura Linney will return to Broadway in 2023.

The Manhattan Theatre Club announced Tuesday that Linney, 58, will star in the new play Summer, 1976.

Summer, 1976 hails from Pulitzer Prize-winning Proof playwright David Auburn. Proof director Daniel Sullivan will direct the production.

Summer, 1976 will begin previews April 4, 2023, at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York.

The Manhattan Theatre Club has yet to announce an opening night date, along with additional casting and creative team.

Summer, 1976 is described as a "deeply moving, insightful piece is about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives."

The play follows the unlikely friendship between Diana, a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice, a free-spirited yet naive young housewife, as they navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence.

Linney's last stage role was the title character in My Name is Lucy Barton. Her TV roles include Cathy Jamison on The Big C and Wendy Byrde on Ozark.