Disney+ announced on Friday a second season of Launchpad, which features a collection of live-action shorts made by filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2 will arrive on Disney+ in 2023. The company chose six writers, five directors and one director/writer from almost 2,000 applicants.

The short films that will be featured include Beautiful, FL from director Gabriela Ortega and writers Joel Perez and Adrian Ferbeyre; Black Belts from director Spencer Glover and writer Xavier Stiles; and The Ghost from director Erica Eng and writer Kevin Park.

Also available will be Maxine by director and writer Niki Ang; Project CC from director Cashmere Jasmine and writer Jasmine Johnson; and The Roof from director Alexander Bocchieri and writer W.A.W. Parker.

"Our first season of Launchpad has already proven to be a real launchpad for success with Ann Marie Pace set to direct an episode of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. This season we have twelve talented filmmakers who are telling deeply personal and meaningful stories that will resonate with audiences everywhere," Mahin Ibrahim, director, representation and inclusion strategies, creative talent pathways who oversees Launchpad, said in a statement.