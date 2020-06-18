The Latin Recording Academy will announce the 2020 Latin Grammys nominations in September.

The academy said Thursday on Twitter that it will announce the nominees Sept. 29.

The awards show is slated to take place in November, despite the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"As we continue to work toward our 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards during the challenges of this unprecedented year, we are pleased to inform you that we are working diligently through our awards process in order to hold the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards this November," the academy said in a statement. "We hope to communicate more details soon."

In March, the academy announced three new categories for this year's awards show: Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Rap/Hip Hop Song and Best Pop/Rock Song.

"Following our mission to nurture and elevate Latin music and its makers, and after multiple meetings and feedback from our members, we are thrilled our board of trustees approved some modifications to our awards process, including the creation of new categories," the academy said.

The Latin Grammys have been held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., for the past three years. Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega hosted the 2019 ceremony.

Earlier this month, the Recording Academy made changes to the Grammy Awards rules and guidelines, including renaming the Best Urban Contemporary Album category to Best Progressive R&B Album.