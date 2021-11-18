The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards will air live Thursday from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Actress and singer Ana Brenda Contreras, singer Carlos Rivera and actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez will host the event.

Camilo leads the field with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Mis Manos and Song of the Year for "Dios Asi­ Lo Quiso."

Juan Luis Guerra follows with six nominations along with C. Tanaga with five and Bad Bunny with four.

How to watch

Time: The main ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST. A pre-show will be live streamed on TikTok starting at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Network: Univision

Online: Univision can be streamed on most devices including Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and more.

Presenters: ingela Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar, Mari­a Becerra, Matteo Bocelli, Livia Brito , Eladio Carrion, Sofia Carson , Silvestre Dangond, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Emmanuel, Joss Favela, Evaluna Montaner, Ricardo Montaner, Fito Paez, Residente, Sofi­a Reyes, Jorge Soler, Bella Throne and Milly Quezada are presenting awards.

Performers: Christina Aguilera with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso; Gloria Estefan with Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Laercio da Costa, Pedro Capo, Farina, Giulia be and Diego Torres; Juanes with Ruben Albarran and Meme del Real; C. Tangana with Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernandez, La Hungara, Natalia Lafourcade and Omar Apollo; Descember Bueno with Gente de Zona and Yotuel; and Mon Laferte with Gloria Trevi and La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho will be taking the stage along with Alejandro Fernandez, Bad Bunny, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga, Calibre 50, Camilo, Danna Paola, DJ Nelson, Grupo Firme, Jay Wheeler, Juan Luis Guerra, Julio Reyes Copello, Los Dos Carnales, Mana, Myke Towers, Nella, Ozuna, Pablo Alboran, Paula Arena, Ruben Blades and Sergio George.

Nominees

Album of the Year

Vertigo, Pablo Alboran

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

El išltimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Salswing!, Ruben Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Mis Manos, Camilo

Nana, Tom, Vini­cius, Nana Caymmi

Prive, Juan Luis Guerra

Origen, Juanes

Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade

El Madrilei±o, C. Tangana

Song of the Year

"A Tu Lado," Paula Arenas

"A Veces," Diamante Electrico

"Agua," J Balvin

"Cancion Bonita," Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin

"Dios Asi­ Lo Quiso," Camilo

"Hawai," Maluma

"Mi Guitarra," Javier Limon

"Patria y Vida," Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona and Yotuel

"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor," El David Aguilar and Mon Laferte

"Si Hubieras Querido," Pablo Alboran

"Todo De Ti," Rauw Alejandro

"Vida De Rico," Edgar Barrera and Camilo

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

Mari­a Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velasquez