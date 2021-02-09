The 2021 Latin American Music Awards will be taking place live on April 15 at 8 p.m. EST, network Telemundo announced on Tuesday.

The awards show went on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 show will be taking place from the BB&T Center located in Sunrise, Fla.

Actress Jacqueline Bracamontes is hosting the three-hour event, which honors Latin artists as voted on by fans.

A red-carpet pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. EST. Nominees will be announced on March 2.

"During the last six years, the Latin AMAs as become a global platform for artists that truly resonate with their audience, as the winners are selected based solely on fans' votes. We are excited to bring our viewers an impressive, star-studded musical event that will also extend across platforms with extensive and exclusive additional content," Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content for Telemundo said in a statement.