Christian Nodal is set to be honored at the seventh annual Latin American Music Awards on April 21 with the Extraordinary Evolution Award.

The award is given to a young performer who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth in a short period of time, Telemundo announced on Monday.

Previous recipients include Ozuna, Becky G and Maluma.

Nodal will also be performing at the Latin AMAs and is nominated for five awards including Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican and Favorite Album - Regional Mexican for Ahora.

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards will air on Telemundo at 7 p.m. EDT from the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Bad Bunny leads all artists with 10 nominations followed by Jhay Cortez with eight and J Balvin, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro with seven.