Christian Nodal is set to be honored at the seventh annual Latin American Music Awards on April 21 with the Extraordinary Evolution Award.The award is given to a young performer who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth in a short period of time, Telemundo announced on Monday.Previous recipients include Ozuna, Becky G and Maluma.Nodal will also be performing at the Latin AMAs and is nominated for five awards including Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican and Favorite Album - Regional Mexican for Ahora.The 2022 Latin American Music Awards will air on Telemundo at 7 p.m. EDT from the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.Bad Bunny leads all artists with 10 nominations followed by Jhay Cortez with eight and J Balvin, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro with seven.