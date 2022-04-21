Thursday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was canceled after the late-night host tested positive for COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats [Friday] through next week," read a statement released through Twitter. "We will return with new episodes on May 2."

The 57-year-old Colbert also addressed fans and assured them that he was doing fine, writing on social media: "Yep! I tested positive for COVID, but basically I'm feeling fine -- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman."

Instead of Bateman and the other guests joining the show, CBS will air a repeat episode featuring Josh Brolin and a performance by The Who.