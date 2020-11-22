British publisher Canongate has confirmed it is publishing a book based on the diaries of late actor Alan Rickman.

Rickman died of cancer in 2016 at age 69.

He was known for his roles in the Harry Potter film franchise, as well as Bottle Shock, Love Actually, Sense and Sensibility, Galaxy Quest, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Die Hard.

"Hey, um, I don't want to make a big deal about this -- I don't really like being the centre of attention, y'know -- but you might want to keep an out for some PRETTY BIG CANONGATE NEWS hitting The Guardian tomorrow," the publisher tweeted Friday.

"What did I tell you? BIG NEWS," Canongate's Twitter feed said Saturday as it shared a link to a Guardian article with details about the book.

It also included a GIF video of Rickman smiling and bowing in a scene from Sense and Sensibility.

"I'm delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan's diaries and couldn't have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor," Rickman's widow Rima Horton told the newspaper. "The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor but the real Alan -- his sense of humor, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts."

The book is set for release in the fall of 2022.