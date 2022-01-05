Larsa Pippen is calling out her Real Housewives of Miami co-star Alexia Echevarria for her remarks about her OnlyFans.

The 47-year-old television personality confronted Echevarria on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live for talking about her account.

OnlyFans is a website that allows creators to earn money from user subscriptions to their content. The site is commonly associated with sex workers.

When asked who she believes has "made the most digs" about her OnlyFans behind her back, Pippen named Echevarria, who was also appearing on WWHL. Echevarria denied she's made comments behind Pippen's back.

"I actually told you to your face," she said. "Look at all the footage."

Pippen and Echevarria then clashed over what was actually said.

"I feel like you were, you know, you were like, 'I hope she's not showing--,' like, you were just having this opinion," Pippen said.

"I actually told you in your face. I mean, that's not behind your back," Echevarria responded. "I actually said it in front of you."

Pippen then said she felt like Echevarria "kept having these conversations" after speaking to her, which Echevarria denied.

Pippen said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December that she "had no clue" that her OnlyFans would be "such a hot topic with the girls."

"Sometimes, when you judge things, it's because you're not as knowledgeable about it," she said. "That's kind of what happened on the show."

Real Housewives of Miami is in its fourth season on Bravo.