Larry Wilmore grieved his brother Marc Wilmore, who died at the age of 57 following a battle with COVID-19.

"My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years," Larry Wilmore said alongside a black and white photo of his brother on Twitter.

"My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I've ever known. I love you little brother," he continued.

Marc Wilmore was a television writer who worked on In Living Color and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He was a writer and executive producer on F Is for Family and The Simpsons, earning an Emmy for The Simpsons in 2008.

Larry Wilmore is the former host of The Nightly Show and appears on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.